Peace Regional RCMP advise of phony email scam targeting big business accounts payable

PEACE RIVER, A.B. – The Peace Regional RCMP are advising the public of phony email scams targeting big business accounts payable.

On August 14, RCMP received a report that a large company had been mimicked through email.

Police say the mimic used a fake email address very closely resembling the large company. The address was one letter off, normally ending in @telus.net, but was mimicked as @gtelus.net.

According to RCMP, the mimic emailed three clients of the large company informing them that due to a compromised bank account the large company was redirecting all invoice payments to a trust bank in Ontario.

It is said that the matter involved payments that totalled $250,000.

The Peace Regional General Investigation Section (GIS) is investigating and urges anyone handling accounts payable to verify all unusual payment process requests with their normal contact at the companies they pay before acting on them.