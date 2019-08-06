Peace Villa receives a donation to complete new Salon space for the senior residents

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Thanks to a donation by John and Marilynne Herron, these funds helped to complete the new Salon space in Peace Villa for residents to get their hair done.

The Salon was in need of an upgrade and a change in design as the amount of need on the salon by residents has increased over the past 5 years. The Salon, run by volunteers, was hard to navigate and the shampoo sink was not set at a height that made it easy for the senior clients to use.

Salon days are set for Thursdays running from 8:30 am to Noon, giving residents the opportunity to receive a free service including shampoo, cut and style as well as benefiting from this special time to feel pampered, cared for and the opportunity for social connection, shared Niki Hedges, Executive Director for the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation.

“The original space for the Salon was set up in the Callahan Room where the washing sink was challenging and some residents were not able to access this sink comfortably due to the height and its location. In order to care for the number of residents, it was important to install haircutting stations and sinks for all needs,” said Hedges

The Herron’s shared they are honoured to have been able to help with this special and important project.

Jill Copes, a Volunteer for three years at the Salon comes in from Cecil Lake to help at the Salon every Thursday in Peace Villa. Copes said, “I was so happy to be asked to volunteer doing hair at Peace Villa as I enjoy coming to spend time with the ladies. Each one is special and they really appreciate some pampering”

Copes shares, she knew how important this is to the residents in care as her mum got her hair done every week and knows how it was so special and important to her well being.

It has a new and bright feel to create a space that provides a sense of wellbeing, a space to be cared for, to socialize and to have a connection, shared Hedges.