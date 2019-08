FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At approximately 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 31st, 2019 a pedestrian was struck at 100 Street and 99 Avenue while crossing the street.

What we know, Fort St. John RCMP has only said the following, that it is confirmed a pedestrian has been struck at the crosswalk on 100th Street and 99th Avenue by a pickup truck and the police investigation is ongoing.

The pedestrian confirms they are alive and the incident is still under investigation.