People's Party Candidate Ron Vaillant with Party Leader Maxime Bernier. File Photo
News

People’s Party of Canada candidate Ron Vaillant tours Fort St John

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – People’s Party of Canada candidate Ron Vaillant was in Fort St. John as part of a tour prior to this Fall’s Federal Election.

In late July, the People’s Party announced that Vaillant will represent the party as a parachute candidate for the riding of Prince George – Peace River – Northern Rockies, running against current Conservative MP, Bob Zimmer, in the October 21 Election.

Vaillant is a resident of Lacombe, Alberta and is a journeyman carpenter and pipefitter.

According to Vaillant, the Party’s platform is about Financial Responsibility and Integrity, with plans of balancing the budget and eliminating the Country’s debt.

The Party also has plans of lowering taxes and scrapping the Carbon Tax, along with supporting the construction of a national pipeline.

Vaillant says the whole purpose of the Party is to protect Canada and bring forward a Pro-Canada stance in the interests of Canadians.

“The whole issue is to protect Canada, bring forward integrity and honesty, and a Pro-Canada stance instead of a Pro-UN stance.”

For more information on the People’s Party of Canada, you can visit their website.

The 2019 Federal Election will be taking place on October 21.

