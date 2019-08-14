Police ask resident stay away from an area on 100 avenue

UPDATE – Traffic is still moving on 100 avenue. The Police have a section 92 street blocked next to Century 21. The RCMP have taken three people into custody.

We are waiting for the RCMP to release more of information about the incident.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are asking residents to stay away from an area near 100 avenue and 92 street.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, the RCMP asked residents to stay away from the area due to a police incident.

Police incident at 100 Ave and 92nd Street. Please stay away from this area. — Fort St John RCMP (@FortStJohnRCMP) August 14, 2019

The incident is near the B.C. Hydro and Century 21 building on 100 avenue.

We have staff on the way to the incident and will share more information as it becomes available.