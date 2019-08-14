24 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
News

Police ask resident stay away from an area on 100 avenue

Avatar Adam Reaburn

UPDATE – Traffic is still moving on 100 avenue. The Police have a section 92 street blocked next to Century 21. The RCMP have taken three people into custody.

We are waiting for the RCMP to release more of information about the incident.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are asking residents to stay away from an area near 100 avenue and 92 street.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, the RCMP asked residents to stay away from the area due to a police incident.

The incident is near the B.C. Hydro and Century 21 building on 100 avenue.

We have staff on the way to the incident and will share more information as it becomes available.

Adam Reaburn
