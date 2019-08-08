Province has no long term plan to monitor Old Fort Landslide

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace River North MLA Dan Davies wrote a letter to the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth, asking for an update on the Old Fort landslide that took place last fall.

In the letter, Davies listed a number of concerns from residents since the landslide took place, such as what the next steps will be and hill stabilization.

In response to Davies’ letter, Farnworth says landslide experts have provided information that shows it is “unlikely” for a dramatic slippage of the remaining hillside, but instead suggests that a slow-moving slide would occur, as experienced before.

According to Farnworth, given the risk assessment, the Government currently has no plans of monitoring the entire hillside, adding that the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has established an operating protocol to respond to any movements.

“Given the risk assessment of this slide, there is no current plan to monitor the entire hillside. MoTI has established an operating protocol to appropriately respond to any level of movement affecting the Old Fort Road. This protocol ensures that access is safely managed for workers and residents. Strategies are in place to ensure that information is shared with both provincial and local governments in a timely manner. It is noted that the sensors that are in place to monitor the access road provide additional warning of any landslide movement and that very minimal movement, as would be expected, has been detected since the initial slide.”

As for hill stabilization, Farnworth says the Province has no current plans to reshape or revegetate the slope and that landslide mitigation measures are not currently being considered as it currently poses no risk of sliding.

Read a full copy of the letter below.

