Province releases questionnaire on workplace support for people facing domestic violence

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province is giving British Columbians an opportunity to voice their views on strengthening support for working people who have been subjected to domestic or sexual violence.

According to the Government, an online questionnaire about possible paid leave is open for public feedback until October 8, 2019.

Mitzi Dean, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity, says domestic and sexual violence can devastating and long-lasting effects on women and girls, and that they may need support from the workplace.

Dean also says they want to hear from a diverse range of voices on how to provide workplace support when needed.

“Domestic and sexual violence disproportionately impacts women and girls, often with devastating and long-lasting effects. Our government is prioritizing the safety and economic security for women and families, and that means looking at opportunities to strengthen protections for everyone in the workplace. We want to hear from a diverse range of voices, be it businesses, communities, advocacy groups and individual British Columbians, on what government can do to ensure workplace support is there for people when they need it most. I’m looking forward to exploring options on helping rebuild people’s lives after violence.”

The consultation, launched by Dean and Harry Bains, Minister of Labour, will help inform further improvements to the Employment Standards Act.

To participate in the online engagement process, and for more information, you can visit the Province’s website.