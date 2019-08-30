17.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, August 30, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Province releases questionnaire on workplace support for people facing domestic violence
NewsRegional

Province releases questionnaire on workplace support for people facing domestic violence

Avatar Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province is giving British Columbians an opportunity to voice their views on strengthening support for working people who have been subjected to domestic or sexual violence.

According to the Government, an online questionnaire about possible paid leave is open for public feedback until October 8, 2019.

Mitzi Dean, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity, says domestic and sexual violence can devastating and long-lasting effects on women and girls, and that they may need support from the workplace.

Dean also says they want to hear from a diverse range of voices on how to provide workplace support when needed.

“Domestic and sexual violence disproportionately impacts women and girls, often with devastating and long-lasting effects. Our government is prioritizing the safety and economic security for women and families, and that means looking at opportunities to strengthen protections for everyone in the workplace. We want to hear from a diverse range of voices, be it businesses, communities, advocacy groups and individual British Columbians, on what government can do to ensure workplace support is there for people when they need it most. I’m looking forward to exploring options on helping rebuild people’s lives after violence.”

The consultation, launched by Dean and Harry Bains, Minister of Labour, will help inform further improvements to the Employment Standards Act.

To participate in the online engagement process, and for more information, you can visit the Province’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleGrande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person
Next articleFall Recreation & Leisure Guide available September 3

RECENT STORIES

News

Dawson Creek Fire Department responds to structure fire

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 29, the Dawson Creek Fire Department responded to...
Read more
News

Vaccination Status Reporting Regulation in effect

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - July 1st, 2019 the Government approved the Vaccination Status Reporting Regulation. This regulation requires...
Read more
News

British Columbia Utilities Commission issued final report onGasoline and Diesel Prices in BC.

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) issued its Final Report with responses to questions posed by...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

British Columbia Utilities Commission issued final report onGasoline and Diesel Prices...

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) issued its Final Report with responses to questions posed by the Provincial Government and its...

Local Author publishes New Release Best Seller Book

Fall Recreation & Leisure Guide available September 3

Province releases questionnaire on workplace support for people facing domestic violence

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.