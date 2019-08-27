13.4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Province to introduce new curriculum for students in Grades 11 & 12
NewsRegional

Province to introduce new curriculum for students in Grades 11 & 12

Avatar Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia is introducing a new curriculum for students in grades 11 and 12.

Starting this September, the Government says the new curriculum will ensure future graduates are on a path to success by adding new courses and personalized learning opportunities.

According to the Province, under the new graduation program, students can develop the skills that post-secondary institutions and future employers are looking for, such as creative, analytical, entrepreneurial and leadership skills.

It will also offer students more learning opportunities in a range of areas, including environmental science, computational skills, engineering, robotics, digital media and arts.

As part of the new curriculum, the modernized graduation program will require students to complete two new career education courses and an in-depth project that offer opportunities for more hands-on, real-world learning.

For more information on the updated curriculum, you can visit the Province’s website.

