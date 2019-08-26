PRRD holds special meeting on next steps for Caribou Recovery

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District Board held a special meeting on Friday, August 23, to hear about the next steps for Caribou Recovery in the Peace Region.

Presenting to the Board on the next steps for Caribou Recovery were Community Liaisons Blair Lekstrom and Lorne Brownsey. Also in attendance was Cassie Doyle of Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Brownsey says he was appointed by Premier John Horgan to facilitate an engagement process that aims to establish a pathway to conclude the Caribou Recovery agreements and in a manner that reflects the concerns of all community members.

According to Brownsey, they have two goals that focus on the recovery of caribou and ensuring the success of the affected communities, while also maintaining a form of dialogue that will allow community members to have future input on the matter.

Doyle says establishing a leadership table and a common knowledge base is important when it comes to Caribou Recovery.

“That’s exactly what we were thinking through is a leadership table that would be able to oversee and provide input for the development of the Section 11 and the Partnership Agreements. I think that establishing a common knowledge base is really important to ensure that everything is known, from on the state of the caribou, on the economic analysis, and that is shared and everybody has an opportunity to question the experts that have done that work.”

Lekstrom says he remains optimistic that they can develop a path forward, adding that it will take everybody at the table to form a resolution on the Caribou Recovery Program.

“I remain optimistic that we can find a path forward but it will take, as it was laid out here, everybody at the table to find that resolution.”

The full special meeting can be found on the Regional District’s website.