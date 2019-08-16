11.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, August 16, 2019
News

RCMP continue to investigate disappearance of Grande Prairie man

Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP say they are continuing to investigate the disappearance of 33-year-old Patrick Decque.

According to RCMP, they believe that the circumstances surrounding Decque’s disappearance are suspicious and that he may have been the victim of foul play.

Police say Decque was last seen on May 23 in the Pinnacle Ridge neighbourhood of Grande Prairie.

Decque is described as:

  • Caucasian
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes
  • 6’0” / 230 lbs
  • Last seen wearing a grey suit

Anyone with information regarding Decque’s disappearance is being asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

