RCMP find boat in Northern Manitoba search for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemeglsky

GILLAM, M.B. – RCMP have started to search the Nelson River near Gillam and Fox Lake Cree Nation in the hunt for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky.

On Sunday the RCMP confirmed they called in Underwater Recovery Team on Friday after finding RCMP officers searching from a helicopter, located a damaged aluminum boat on the shore of the Nelson River.

Based on this new information, five members of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team (URT) were immediately deployed. They arrived in Gillam on Saturday, August 3rd, and are expected to conduct a thorough underwater search of significant areas of interest today.

This is the damaged aluminum boat found by #rcmpmb officers on the shores of the Nelson River during a helicopter search on friday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/56Ez8alVTs — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 4, 2019

The RCMP say members of the team are highly trained and have access to a range of advanced equipment to assist in their underwater searches.

Earlier this week the RCMP announced they would scall back the search for Schmegelsky and McLeod in Northern Manitoba. In the next Province, the OPP have been investigating several tips that the pair is now in that Province. So far the OPP have not been able to confirm the tips.

The Underwater Recovery Team is about to search an area of interest. Police say a damaged aluminum boat was spotted on the shore of the Nelson River on Friday. pic.twitter.com/CRCtast2F5 — Joe Scarpelli (@ScarpelliGlobal) August 4, 2019

Police continue to stress, that if you believe you’ve seen Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemelsky, contact your local police department immediately or 911. Sightings have been posted to social media before being shared with the RCMP, that has caused delays in the investigation.

According to MyGrandePrairieNow.com, the RCMP have confirmed the pair were seen in a Fairview Gas Station on July 20. The sighting was not reported to the RCMP until several days later. This is the second confirmed sighting of the pair in Alberta.

The last confirmed sighting of the pair was on July 22 in Gillam Manitoba. The pair are wanted in connection with three homicides in Northern B.C. that all occurred during the week of July 15, 2019.