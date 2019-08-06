RCMP find items related to Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky along the Nelson River

GILLAM, M.B. – The RCMP have found items along the Nelson River that are directly connected to Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky.

On August 3, 2019, RCMP located several items on the shoreline, approximately 9 km from where the burnt vehicle was located. RCMP have confirmed that these items are directly linked to the suspects. That same day, a damaged boat was also found along the Nelson River.

Based on this information, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team (URT) were immediately deployed. On August 4, 2019, URT conducted a thorough underwater search approximately 29 metres around the location where the boat was found. The search did not uncover any additional items linked to the suspects.

The roadblock on PR 290 has been removed, but officers remain in the Gillam area. To ensure the integrity of the investigation, the RCMP will not be releasing any further information about the items.

Last week the RCMP announced they would scall back the search for Schmegelsky and McLeod in Northern Manitoba. In the next Province, the OPP have been investigating several tips that the pair is now in that Province. So far the OPP have not been able to confirm the tips.

Police continue to stress, that if you believe you’ve seen Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemelsky, contact your local police department immediately or 911. Sightings have been posted to social media before being shared with the RCMP, that has caused delays in the investigation.

The last confirmed sighting of the pair was on July 22 in Gillam Manitoba. The pair are wanted in connection with three homicides in Northern B.C. that all occurred during the week of July 15, 2019.