RCMP investigating attempted abduction of construction flagger

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The RCMP are looking for the public’s help after two people allegedly tried to abduct a flagger working on Highway 29.

On August 4, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., the RCMP were called about the attempted abduction. The RCMP say a dark blue van with silver striping approached a road flagger on Highway 29 near the Szoo Road at around 9 a.m. The van came to a stop near the lone female flagger, and a caucasian male opened the van’s rear doors. The male exited the van and attempted to pull the woman inside.

The flagger struggled with the unknown male, who eventually got back in the van and drove off toward Hudson’s Hope. The male appeared to be caucasian, and the victim did not recognize this person.

Currently, Fort St John RCMP Frontline members are partnering with RCMP members from Hudson Hope, Chetwynd, Dawson Creek, Fort Nelson and Grande Prairie in an attempt to identify the suspect or the vehicle in this incident.

RCMP members are currently canvassing neighbouring properties to speak with witnesses, or to obtain any video surveillance they may have.

Traffic Services members in North District have been made aware and are currently looking for any vehicles that match the description.

The van is described as;

dark blue with silver striping

chrome on the front grille

barn style rear doors

The suspect is described as;

caucasian male

approximately 5’9

no accent when he spoke

“We’re asking for anyone who was in the Charlie Lake area to try to remember if they saw a vehicle matching this description to call the RCMP,” says Sgt Joelle LaChance, A/Operations NCO of the Fort St John RCMP. “Your dashcam footage may be able to help us identify the suspect in this crime”.

The Fort St. John RCMP are asking anyone who may have been in this area at the time of this incident and may recognize this van, the suspect or have dashcam video footage to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8140.