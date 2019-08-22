10.6 C
RCMP on scene at a residence in Chetwynd

Avatar Scott Brooks

CHETWYND, B.C. – RCMP are currently at the scene of a residence in Chetwynd.

According to Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, there is currently an unfolding event with a heavy police presence at a residence in Chetwynd.

Saunderson says there are very little details on this incident at this time but she can say that the RCMP were called to the residence at 1:43 a.m. on Thursday morning and that the incident is believed to be isolated to the one specific residence.

RCMP will release further details when more information becomes available.

