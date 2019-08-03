RCMP send Underwater Recover Team to Gillam in search for Northern B.C. homicide suspects

GILLAM, M.B. – Manitoba RCMP are sending an underwater recovery team to the Nelson River near Gillam.

The RCMP are still searching for the Gillam area for Bryer Schemeglsky and Kam McLeod. The two were last seen in the area on July 22, 2019.

The RCMP’s Underwater Recovery Team will arrive in Gillam Saturday night and will start searching the Nelson River on Sunday.

The RCMP say members of the team are highly trained and have access to a range of advanced equipment to assist in their underwater searches.

Earlier this week the RCMP announced they would scall back the search for Schmegelsky and McLeod in Northern Manitoba. In the next Province, the OPP have been investigating several tips that the pair is now in that Province. So far the OPP have not been able to confirm the tips.

Police continue to stress, that if you believe you’ve seen Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemelsky, contact your local police department immediately or 911. Sightings have been posted to social media before being shared with the RCMP, that has caused delays in the investigation.

According to MyGrandePrairieNow.com, the RCMP have confirmed the pair were seen in a Fairview Gas Station on July 20. The sighting was not reported to the RCMP until several days later. This is the second confirmed sighting of the pair in Alberta.

The last confirmed sighting of the pair was on July 22 in Gillam Manitoba. The pair are wanted in connection with three homicides in Northern B.C. that all occurred during the week of July 15, 2019.