RCMP setup a new roadblock in search for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

GILLAM, M.B. – The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team has finished searching the Nelson River for any signs of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod.

The RCMP say they will not be conducting any further dives in the area and Police have now set up a roadblock near Sundance Manitoba. Sundance is Northeast of Gillam along the Nelson River.

The Underwater Recovery Team has completed their work following the discovery of a boat on the shore of the Nelson River. They will not be conducting any additional dives. A police roadblock has been put in place today in the Sundance, MB, area for ongoing search efforts. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/mKSR7xieVh — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 5, 2019

On Sunday the RCMP confirmed they called in Underwater Recovery Team on Friday after finding RCMP officers searching from a helicopter, located a damaged aluminum boat on the shore of the Nelson River.

Based on this new information, five members of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team (URT) were immediately deployed. They arrived in Gillam on Saturday, August 3rd, and did some underwater searches on Sunday.

The RCMP say members of the team are highly trained and have access to a range of advanced equipment to assist in their underwater searches.

Earlier this week the RCMP announced they would scall back the search for Schmegelsky and McLeod in Northern Manitoba. In the next Province, the OPP have been investigating several tips that the pair is now in that Province. So far the OPP have not been able to confirm the tips.

Police continue to stress, that if you believe you’ve seen Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemelsky, contact your local police department immediately or 911. Sightings have been posted to social media before being shared with the RCMP, that has caused delays in the investigation.

According to MyGrandePrairieNow.com, the RCMP have confirmed the pair were seen in a Fairview Gas Station on July 20. The sighting was not reported to the RCMP until several days later. This is the second confirmed sighting of the pair in Alberta.

The last confirmed sighting of the pair was on July 22 in Gillam Manitoba. The pair are wanted in connection with three homicides in Northern B.C. that all occurred during the week of July 15, 2019.