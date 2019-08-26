Red Eye Slowpitch Tournament raises over $13,000 to support those touched by cancer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 13th Annual Allen LaFleur Tournament of Hope Red Eye took place on August 16 to the 18 in Taylor.

This year, the tournament was able to raise $13,500 from participants and sponsors of the event.

The money raised from this year’s Tournament will be used to support Laura Conway as she battles cancer, and for the family of Donna-Lee Cooper, who passed away in July.

The event was originally started by Allen LaFleur to support a young boy battling cancer from the neighbourhood.

After the death of LaFleur a number of years ago, the Tournament was switched to a Red Eye format to allow for more teams to participate.

Winning this year’s Red Eye in the A Event was the Warriors as they beat the Chetwynd Padres.

More results can be found here.