Sports

Red Eye Slowpitch Tournament this weekend in Taylor

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This weekend is the 13th Annual Allen LaFleur Tournament of Hope Red Eye.

The Slowpitch Tournament will kick off on Friday evening and will continue playing around the clock until the last pitch on Sunday, all taking place at the ball diamonds in Taylor.

About 40 teams will be taking part in the Tournament, with a minimum of four games each per team.

The event was originally started by Allen LaFleur to support a young boy battling cancer from the neighbourhood.

After the death of LaFleur a number of years ago, the Tournament was switched to a Red Eye format to allow for more teams to participate.

Last year, the Tournament helped raise $16,000 for families fighting cancer.

The 13th Annual Allen LaFleur Tournament of Hope Red Eye takes place this weekend, August 16 to the 18 at the Taylor Ball Diamonds.

For more information, you can visit the Tournament’s Facebook page.

