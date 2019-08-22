20.7 C
Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Winning the 2019 Red Eye in the A Event was the Warriors as they beat the Chetwynd Padres. Source Facebook
Red Eye Slowpitch Tournament took place over weekend in Taylor

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 13th Annual Allen LaFleur Tournament of Hope Red Eye took place over the weekend in Taylor.

Despite the rain, 36 teams played around the clock until the last pitch on Sunday, all taking place at the Taylor ball diamonds.

Winning this year’s Red Eye in the A Event was the Warriors as they beat the Chetwynd Padres.

Other teams to win in this year’s Tournament included the Big Daddy Hacks in B Event, the Howlers in C, Knappett in D Event, and Cruisin for Pitches winning in E.

Scott Brooks
