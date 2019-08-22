16 C
Regional District to hold special board meeting on next steps for Caribou Recovery

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has announced that it will be holding a special board meeting on Friday, August 23.

The main reason for the meeting is to receive a verbal report from Lorne Brownsey, and Blair Lekstrom, community liaison to Premier John Horgan, regarding the next steps of Caribou Conservation in the Peace Region.

In April, Horgan had appointed Lekstrom as a community liaison to meet with community members to discuss the draft partnership agreements on caribou recovery following the Government’s announcement to extend the deadline to May 31.

Then in June, three weeks following its submission, the Premier released the findings from the Caribou Recovery Program’s Socio-Economic Impact Report.

Following that report, the Province followed the recommendation to put a temporary moratorium on new resource development before making any further decisions.

