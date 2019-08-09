Registration now open for Predators hockey tryouts

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Female Predators organization has announced that they will be holding tryout camps for their Peewee, Bantam and Midget levels.

Following a great season of hockey, the Predators are looking to add to their rosters for the 2019-2020 season for another great year of hockey.

The Predators tryouts will be taking place at the Pomeroy Sport Centre on August 24 and 25.

The deadline to register for the tryouts is August 22, 2019.

Tryout camp registration forms can be found on the Predator’s Facebook page.

For more information and to register, you can send an email to [email protected].