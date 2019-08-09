11 C
Fort St. John
Friday, August 9, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The 2018-2019 Midget Predators Team. Source Facebook
Home Sports Registration now open for Predators hockey tryouts
Sports

Registration now open for Predators hockey tryouts

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Female Predators organization has announced that they will be holding tryout camps for their Peewee, Bantam and Midget levels.

Following a great season of hockey, the Predators are looking to add to their rosters for the 2019-2020 season for another great year of hockey.

The Predators tryouts will be taking place at the Pomeroy Sport Centre on August 24 and 25.

The deadline to register for the tryouts is August 22, 2019.

Tryout camp registration forms can be found on the Predator’s Facebook page.

For more information and to register, you can send an email to [email protected].

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleCouncil to make decision to upgrade two intersections along 100 Avenue
Next articleCity to make decision on proceeding with study to relocate Visitor Centre

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Lots of rodeo action for this weekend at the 97th Dawson Creek Exhibition and Stampede

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The rodeo action continues this weekend at the 97th Dawson Creek Exhibition and Stampede. Taking place...
Read more
Sports

Thursday night Chuckwagon races and Kiddie Parade cancelled at Dawson Creek Exhibition

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Organizers of the Dawson Creek Exhibition and Stampede have made the decision to cancel tonight's,...
Read more
Sports

Nate Bouchard with Canadian Cowboys for European Tour

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - 11-year-old Nate Bouchard, of Fort St. John, is currently in Europe with the Canadian...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Major equipment purchase by Woodfibre LNG

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - A major equipment purchase has been made by Woodfibre LNG for the company's proposed liquified natural gas processing and export facility. An...

Local company Beescause recognized on a global platform

Lots of rodeo action for this weekend at the 97th Dawson...

Unemployment rate continues to drop in July for Northeast B.C.

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.