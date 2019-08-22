Registration open for North Peace Seniors Mouth-Eye-Foot Care Foundation Charity Golf Tournament

16 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, August 22, 2019
The Farmington Fairways
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Seniors Mouth-Eye-Foot Care Foundation will be holding a Charity Golf Tournament this September.

The North Peace Seniors Mouth-Eye-Foot Care Foundation is a registered charity that aims to assist seniors with a low income to help cover the associated cost of dental, eye, and foot care.

In order to provide these much-needed services to seniors, all proceeds from this tournament will go to the Foundation.

The cost to register is $75.00 per person and will include 9 holes of golf and a supper. Prizes are also up for grabs for the best teams.

It is to note that there is a maximum of 18, with four players in each.

The North Peace Seniors Mouth-Eye-Foot Care Foundation Charity Golf Tournament is taking place September 8 at the Farmington Fairways.

Payments can be made at the Farmington Fairways.

For more information, and to register, you can call Nicole Brittain at 250-262-8900.

