Rotary District Governor visits Fort St John to meet with fellow Rotarians

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Sunrise Rotary Club of Fort St. John was host to a special guest at their breakfast meeting on Wednesday at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

As part of a western tour, the new Rotary District Governor, Tracey Vavrek, was in Fort St. John to meet with fellow Rotarians to talk about the meaning of Rotary and how they are serving their community and beyond.

So far in her tour, starting back in July, Vavrek says it has been a tremendous experience to see the impact that Rotarians are making in their communities such as making parks and ensuring food security.

“It’s been tremendous. We’ve been to communities all the way up into the Northwest Territories, into B.C. and Alberta and we’ve seen the impact of what Rotarians are doing in the community and their hands-on work. They’re working on projects like parks, ensuring food security and they’re also ensuring that communities have the strength they need to be strong. There’s not one area that our Rotarians are not strongly focused in communities.”

Vavrek says Rotary is a core platform that ensures communities are strong and is a social fabric helping to shift change and make a difference.

Starting in July and ending in November, Vavrek expects to travel more than 33,000 kilometres to visit all 60 Rotary Clubs in the District.