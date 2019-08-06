14 C
Racing at the Mower Mayhem Oval. Photo by Scott Brooks
Sports

Round four of Ford Maintenance Series this Saturday at Mower Mayhem Oval

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Mower Mayhem Racing is gearing up for the fourth round of the Ford Maintenance Race Series taking place this Saturday, August 10.

Classes include stock, junior stock, stock improved, pro-stock, and modified.

The event will feature tractor pulls and an oval race.

The previous race of the series took place on July 20.

Round four of the Ford Maintenance Race Series takes place this Saturday, August 10, at the Mower Mayhem Oval on Johnson Road, south of Taylor.

Gates open at 12:00 p.m. with the first event starting at 1:00 p.m.

Admission is just $5.00 per person.

On-site parking and concessions will be available.

For more information, you can visit Mower Mayhem Racing’s Facebook page.

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
