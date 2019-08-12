18.5 C
Kris Swanson, of Victoria, was this year's winner of the 2019 Emperor's Challenge. Source Facebook
Sports

Runners take on the challenge of Babcock Mountain in Emperor’s Challenge

Avatar Scott Brooks

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – The 21st Annual Emperor’s Challenge took place on Saturday, August 10.

Many participants from all over took on the Challenge in a half marathon on Babcock Mountain, located in the Tumbler Ridge UNESCO Global Geopark.

The Challenge featured a starting elevation of over 4,000 feet, with the summit at over 6,100 feet.

The total distance of the Challenge is 20 kilometres with a total elevation gain of 2,050 feet.

Winning this year’s Emperor’s Challenge was Kris Swanson, of Victoria, with a total time of 1:24:23.

Also taking place on Saturday was the 4 km, as well as a 2 km race.

Full results for this year’s Emperor’s Challenge can be found here.

