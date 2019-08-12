Runners take on the challenge of Babcock Mountain in Emperor’s Challenge

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – The 21st Annual Emperor’s Challenge took place on Saturday, August 10.

Many participants from all over took on the Challenge in a half marathon on Babcock Mountain, located in the Tumbler Ridge UNESCO Global Geopark.

The Challenge featured a starting elevation of over 4,000 feet, with the summit at over 6,100 feet.

The total distance of the Challenge is 20 kilometres with a total elevation gain of 2,050 feet.

Winning this year’s Emperor’s Challenge was Kris Swanson, of Victoria, with a total time of 1:24:23.

Also taking place on Saturday was the 4 km, as well as a 2 km race.

Full results for this year’s Emperor’s Challenge can be found here.