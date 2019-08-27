19.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, August 27, 2019
School District 60 office. Photo by Scott Brooks
School District 60 looks at making upgrades to lighting

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a special School District 60 board meeting on Monday, Trustees looked into the matter of upgrading lights at all School District facilities.

According to School District Secretary-Treasurer, Brenda Hooker, they have been in discussions with Radiance Energy for the past six months regarding an LED lighting upgrade to all facilities.

Hooker says other Districts have been working with Radiance to upgrade lights and say the new lighting bring benefits such as improving the classroom environment and lowering hydro costs when compared to the standard fluorescent lighting.

Before signing any documentation with Radiance, the District was seeking support from the Board to move forward with the project.

The Board voted in favour to receive more information before signing documentation and making the upgrades to the lighting.

