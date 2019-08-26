School District 60 to move forward with proposed lane closure at Bert Bowes Middle School

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a special School District 60 board meeting on Monday, School Trustees reviewed the proposed lane closure at Bert Bowes Middle School.

Earlier this year, the City of Fort St. John initiated a lane closure that would allow the School District to amalgamate their parcels in this area.

In 1972, the City and School District 60 completed a number of road and lane closures in the 9900 block between 108 and 102 streets.

According to the City, this lane, which is an internal road for Bert Bowes and the District’s maintenance yard, was inadvertently missed.

Since the proposal has been reviewed, Trustees have voted to sign for consent and will now move forward with the lane closure to amalgamate this parcel of land.