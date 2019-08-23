School zones and school buses back in effect soon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With summer holidays quickly coming to an end, school students will be returning to class Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019 with school zones and buses back in effect, drivers are required to slow down and give space.

SD60 is reminding the community, for the safety of children that drivers must slow down, do not drive distracted and use caution as children are excited and can be unpredictable with the return to school.

When driving in a school zone, from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm, vehicles must slow down when approaching the area then travel at the posted sign speed (30 km unless otherwise posted) from the point of the posted sign, and maintain speed until you can see the end of the zone. (the back of the posted school sign on the opposite side of the street.)

When driving near a stopped school bus, remember to come to a complete stop and do not try to pass the bus. When the bus stops, you stop shares, TranBC. When school bus lights are flashing, this means kids could be on the road.