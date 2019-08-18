Search for missing 4-year-old underway near MacKenzie

MACKENZIE, B.C. – MacKenzie Search and Rescue have confirmed they are searching for a missing four-year-old near Lions Lake.

Search and Rescue crews from Prince George, the North and South Peace have been called in to support the search that started Saturday. According to MyPrinceGeorgeNow.com, the child went missing at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday just off Highway 39 south of MacKenzie near Lions Lake.



The child’s first name is George and was last seen wearing a blue coat, hoodie and blue pants with camo-style boots. George is about three feet tall and weighs 35 pounds.

There are over 100 volunteers and search and rescue personnel searching for George.

As we get more information about the search, we will update this story. If you have any information to share, email [email protected]

