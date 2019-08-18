6.6 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, August 18, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Missing four year-old George was last seen near Lions Lake in MacKenzie
Home News Search for missing 4-year-old underway near MacKenzie
NewsRegional

Search for missing 4-year-old underway near MacKenzie

Avatar Adam Reaburn

MACKENZIE, B.C. – MacKenzie Search and Rescue have confirmed they are searching for a missing four-year-old near Lions Lake.

Search and Rescue crews from Prince George, the North and South Peace have been called in to support the search that started Saturday.  According to MyPrinceGeorgeNow.com, the child went missing at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday just off Highway 39 south of MacKenzie near Lions Lake.

The child’s first name is George and was last seen wearing a blue coat, hoodie and blue pants with camo-style boots.  George is about three feet tall and weighs 35 pounds.

There are over 100 volunteers and search and rescue personnel searching for George.

As we get more information about the search, we will update this story.  If you have any information to share, email [email protected]

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
Previous articleOne arrested after homicide in Kelly Lake
Next articleVehicle fire closes Highway 97 between Chetwynd and Dawson Creek

RECENT STORIES

News

Snowfall warning remains in place for Fort Nelson

Adam Reaburn -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - A summer snowfall warning remains in place for Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake. Snow has been...
Read more
News

Vehicle fire closes Highway 97 between Chetwynd and Dawson Creek

Adam Reaburn -
CHETWYND, B.C. - Highway 97 between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd is closed due to a vehicle fire. Drivebc.ca is reporting...
Read more
News

One arrested after homicide in Kelly Lake

Adam Reaburn -
KELLY LAKE, B.C. - One man arrested after homicide in Kelly Lake. On Friday August 16 2019 at 7:38 PM...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Snowfall warning issued for Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake

Adam Reaburn -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - A snowfall warning has been issued for Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake. The warning says the region could see anywhere from...

Peace Region Community to Community Motorcycle Poker Ride postponed to August...

Monty Bissett Bursary Fund announces the names of Dawson Creek citizens...

Fort Nelson expected to see summertime snow this weekend

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.