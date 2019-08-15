17.7 C
NewsRegional

Search party this Sunday for missing youth Denny Poole

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Another search party is being organized this Sunday to look for missing youth Denny Poole.

Poole has been missing for over three years and was last seen walking across the Kiskatinaw River Bridge on the Alaska Highway on the evening of March 12 at approximately 7:10 p.m., as stated by the Dawson Creek RCMP.

A search party for Poole was held in July, but with no success of locating the missing youth.

Poole was 15-years-old at the time of his disappearance and is described as:

  • Aboriginal
  • Approximately 130 lbs
  • Between 5’6 and 6’ tall
  • Black hair that was short and long in the front

Last seen wearing:

  • size 10 men’s Osiris high top shoes (purple, green, blue and black)
  • Blue jeans
  • Grey hoody with the letters DC on the front
  • Black flat brimmed hat

The search party for Denny Poole will be taking place this Sunday, August 18, starting at 12:00 p.m. at the Kiskatinaw Bridge pullout area.

For more information on the search party, you can visit the ‘Lost but not forgotten Denny Ray Poole’ Facebook group.

Scott Brooks
