Section of 100 Street near 103 Avenue to be closed this week due to construction

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Starting Wednesday, August 21, a section of 100 street will be closed as the City starts construction on the storm sewer system near 103 Avenue.

According to the City, during construction, 100 Street at 103 Avenue will be closed to northbound traffic, with only one lane of southbound traffic available.

The city says the sidewalk on the east side of 100 Street will also be closed between 102

Avenue and 103 Avenue.

Local traffic only will be permitted between 102 Avenue and 103 Avenue northbound on 100 Street.

The city is reminding drivers and pedestrians to obey all construction signage, the instruction of flaggers, and reduce speed to keep workers safe.

Construction is expected to be completed this week.

For more information, and for further updates, you can visit the City of Fort St. John’s Facebook page.