Seniors in northern communities to receive increased community-based seniors’ services

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Seniors living in Northern British Columbia will start to receive increased community-based seniors’ services.

Through Northern Health, the Ministry of Health is funding $100,000 grants to an initial group of three organizations.

According to Northern Health, this funding is part of a provincial initiative to help seniors maintain meaningful social connections through a series of community projects to support healthy aging in place and improve opportunities for social connection.

One of the three organizations to receive funding is the Dawson Creek Society for Community Living, which received $100,000 to improve access to healthy food and social connection for seniors, and is currently conducting focus groups with and planning a survey for local seniors on these topics.

The Province is also providing funding to several community organizations in B.C. so

they can provide better transportation for seniors, such as the NH Connections service.