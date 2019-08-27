13.4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, August 27, 2019
September is Literacy Month
News

September is Literacy Month

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – September has been proclaimed as Literacy month in Fort St. John and there are many great reasons to celebrate and support literacy programming in the community.

This September’s Province-wide initiative called Literacy is life is a way to raise awareness of the importance of literacy for British Columbians, raise awareness about community-based resources and raise funds to support community-based literacy programs and initiatives with all funding staying in Fort St. John.

Upcoming events to celebrate Literacy include;

  • September 7th, 2019, Retro Run, For more information; CLICK HERE
  • September 8th, 2019, Purple Light up of the Cultural Centre and Library
  • September 25th, 2019, Financial Literacy Workshop
  • Social Media involvement with #PutYourPurpleOn #Literacy #LiteracyisLife #lLD2019

The Fort St. John Literacy Society is dedicated to delivering diverse community programming that promotes literacy and provides learning opportunities in a supportive setting.

The Literacy Society shares that literacy impacts every area of modern life such as health care, education, employment and the economy.

 

 

 

 

