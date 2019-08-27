September is Literacy Month

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – September has been proclaimed as Literacy month in Fort St. John and there are many great reasons to celebrate and support literacy programming in the community.

This September’s Province-wide initiative called Literacy is life is a way to raise awareness of the importance of literacy for British Columbians, raise awareness about community-based resources and raise funds to support community-based literacy programs and initiatives with all funding staying in Fort St. John.

Upcoming events to celebrate Literacy include;

September 7th, 2019, Retro Run, For more information; CLICK HERE

September 8th, 2019, Purple Light up of the Cultural Centre and Library

September 25th, 2019, Financial Literacy Workshop

Social Media involvement with #PutYourPurpleOn #Literacy #LiteracyisLife #lLD2019

The Fort St. John Literacy Society is dedicated to delivering diverse community programming that promotes literacy and provides learning opportunities in a supportive setting.

The Literacy Society shares that literacy impacts every area of modern life such as health care, education, employment and the economy.