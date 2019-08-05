Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the B.C. Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the North and South Peace.

The rain is expected to start Monday afternoon with a risk of a severe thunderstorm. The chance of rain and a severe thunderstorm will last until late Monday night.

See the full weather warning below.

10:50 AM PDT Monday 05 August 2019

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

B.C. North Peace River

B.C. South Peace River

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing large hail and heavy rain.

Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Stay indoors when a thunderstorm strikes. There isn’t a place outside that is safe during a thunderstorm.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.