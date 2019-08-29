Sexual violence prevention campaign begins on public post-secondary campuses

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia is set to start a campaign that aims to prevent sexual violence on public post-secondary campuses.

The Government says students attending public post-secondary campuses deserve to feel safe and be free from potential sexual violence.

According to the Government, the campaign is aimed at students, faculty and staff at public post-secondary institutions and the broader community. It reminds students that sex without consent is rape and that consent must be voluntary, otherwise it’s assault.

In June 2019, the Province announced $760,000 to support plain-language policies and processes regarding sexual violence and misconduct to ensure they are clear and easy to understand.

The funding is also being used to coordinate resources so post-secondary institutions can learn from each other, share best practices and access training resources.

For more information, you can visit the Province’s website.