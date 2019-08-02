Siphon Creek Road closed August 6 to 14 for bridge construction

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Starting August 6, Siphon Creek Road will be temporarily closed to traffic at La Guarde Creek for bridge construction.

On behalf of the Ministry of Transportation, Formula Contractors has been contracted to install abutment piles for the bridge replacing the existing culvert.

According to Formula Contractors, this closure is expected to last for nine days, reopening on August 14, with a second closure tentatively scheduled for August 28 to September 5, 2019.

During the closure, signs and digital message boards will be installed at the intersections of Siphon Creek Road and Cecil Lake Road / Doig Road.

Siphon Creek Road will be open on both sides of the bridge to local traffic only.

For concerns regarding the bridge construction, you can call Formula Contractors at 250-561-2933.