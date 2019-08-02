14.3 C
Fort St. John
Friday, August 2, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Siphon Creek Road will be temporarily closed from August 6 to the 14 to traffic at La Guarde Creek for bridge construction. Source Formula Contractors
Home News Siphon Creek Road closed August 6 to 14 for bridge construction
NewsRegional

Siphon Creek Road closed August 6 to 14 for bridge construction

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Starting August 6, Siphon Creek Road will be temporarily closed to traffic at La Guarde Creek for bridge construction.

On behalf of the Ministry of Transportation, Formula Contractors has been contracted to install abutment piles for the bridge replacing the existing culvert.

According to Formula Contractors, this closure is expected to last for nine days, reopening on August 14, with a second closure tentatively scheduled for August 28 to September 5, 2019.

During the closure, signs and digital message boards will be installed at the intersections of Siphon Creek Road and Cecil Lake Road / Doig Road.

Siphon Creek Road will be open on both sides of the bridge to local traffic only.

For concerns regarding the bridge construction, you can call Formula Contractors at 250-561-2933.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleBC Wildfire Service reminds public to use fire safety this long weekend

RECENT STORIES

News

BC Wildfire Service reminds public to use fire safety this long weekend

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Wildfire Service is asking the public for help to prevent wildfires this long weekend. While...
Read more
News

Hudson’s Hope to receive funding from the Off-Road Vehicle Trail Fund

Scott Brooks -
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia is providing nearly $200,000 in funding to 22 B.C. outdoor...
Read more
Canadian Press

Sale of B.C. hydroelectric project boosts Fortis Q2 profit to $720 million

Canadian Press -
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Canadian utility company Fortis Inc. says the sale of its share of a B.C. hydroelectric...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Crude curtailment program ‘no way to run a railroad,’ says Imperial...

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — Alberta's oil curtailment program has worked to reduce inventories that had resulted in steep discounts in local oil prices, but it has...

Mayors send letter to Ministers regarding forestry sector crisis

ICBC and RCMP remind drivers to travel with care this long...

Fort St. John Film Society needs help selecting fall tiff film...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.