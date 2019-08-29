18 C
A map showing the island where the work will be taking place.
Site C Project to start construction of temporary bridge in early September
NewsSite C

Site C Project to start construction of temporary bridge in early September

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As part of clearing activities for the Site C Project, B.C. Hydro says construction will be starting in early September on a temporary bridge to an island in the Peace River near Halfway River.

According to B.C. Hydro, the bridge will allow workers to remove vegetation from the island and prepare for the creation of the new reservoir.

Hydro says the Rotary Forest Recreation Site on the island is now closed and is asking the public to stay clear of the area.

Construction of the bridge is expected to last for several months.

The bridge is expected to be dismantled in 2020, once the island has been cleared of vegetation.

B.C. Hydro says clearing activities will occur on the banks of the Peace River every winter until the Site C Project is complete in 2023.

For more information, you can visit the Site C Project website.

Scott Brooks
