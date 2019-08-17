Snowfall warning issued for Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake

FORT NELSON, B.C. – A snowfall warning has been issued for Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake.

4:29 AM PDT Saturday 17 August 2019

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Fort Nelson

A long period of snowfall with total amounts of 20 to 30 cm is expected.

Early- season heavy snow for part of the Alaska Highway.

An unseasonably cold arctic airmass will descend upon northern BC beginning late today. Rain forecast over the region today will change over to snow at times heavy this evening as temperatures quickly approach the freezing mark. Significant snowfall accumulations of 20 cm or more are anticipated overnight through Sunday at higher elevations of the Alaska Highway between Fort Nelson and Watson Lake and to the south of Fort Nelson. Significant snowfall accumulations are not expected in Fort Nelson because any snow that does fall will be too wet. The heavy snow is forecast to end by Monday morning.

Travel is not recommended. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Heavy snowfall accumulation may cause tree branches to break.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.