FORT NELSON, B.C. – A summer snowfall warning remains in place for Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake.

Snow has been reported as far south as Sikanni Chief along Highway 97 between Fort Nelson and Fort St. John. Drivebc.ca cameras show snow in Fort Nelson, Sikanni Chief and at Steamboat Mountain past Fort Nelson.

The weather warning says a combination of unseasonably cold arctic air and Pacific moisture associated with a low on the North Coast will result in continued heavy snow for higher elevations between Fort Nelson and Watson Lake.

Further snowfall accumulations of 15 to 35 cm are expected through Sunday and into Monday. The town of Fort Nelson should receive rain with only a chance of wet snow mixed on Sunday morning.

The snow should end by Monday. See the full warning below.

Snowfall warning continued for:

Fort Nelson, B.C.



Current details:

A long period of snowfall with total amounts of 20 to 30 cm continues.

Early-season heavy snow for part of the Alaska Highway.

The combination of an unseasonably cold arctic airmass and Pacific moisture associated with a low on the North Coast will result in continued heavy snow for higher elevations between Fort Nelson and Watson Lake. Further snowfall accumulations of 15 to 35 cm are expected through today and tonight. The town of Fort Nelson should receive rain with only a chance of wet snow mixed in this morning.

The heavy snow is forecast to ease Monday morning.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Heavy snowfall accumulation may cause tree branches to break.

Travel is not recommended.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.