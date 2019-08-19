6.2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, August 19, 2019
News

Stage North Theatre Society – Season Auditions

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Stage North Theatre Society is holding their Auditions for their upcoming show season. With three shows to fill the Society is looking for actors to audition.

Drop-in, open auditions for teens and adults are being held this Saturday, August 24th, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and Sunday, August 25th, 12:00 – 6:00 pm. Auditions are being held at the Stage North Space at 11520 East Bypass Road, Fort St John. You do not need prior acting experience to audition for the following roles.

The three shows the society is wanting to fill roles for are My First Time, Tough and The Outsider.

My First Time, is casting for four adults roles;

  • Two males
  • Two females

A comedy about four people recounting their ‘first’ times. The show runs in January 2020.

Tough! is casting for three roles;

  • Bobby, the guy with big dreams but no idea what they are
  • Tina, who is Bobby’s girlfriend and loves him yet is questioning why after recent events
  • Jill, is Tina’s best friend and has hated Bobby since childhood

Tough is a dark comedy featuring three young adults dealing with the growing pains of adulthood. This play will feature in March 2020 and will also be submitted for Zone Festival May 2020. This play features adult content and language.

The Outsider, is casting for seven adult roles;

  • Paige Caldwell: A professional pollster. A smart confident woman who sees politics as a series of contests to be won.
  • Dave Riley: The chief of staff to the new governor. Smart, but entirely naïve in the game of government.
  • Louise Peakes: A temp. Friendly, likeable, confident, and completely inept.
  • Ned Newly: The new Governor. Impressive governing ability, complete lack of confidence.
  • Arthur Vance: Overbearing, confident showman! Most experienced and successful political consultant out there.
  • Rachel Parsons: A TV reporter. Straight shooter, honest, and inquisitive by nature.
  • A.C. Petersen: TV camera guy. Quiet working man with no tolerance for idiocy.

The Outsider is a comedy about the ridiculous nature of politics. Ned Newly is the ideal candidate for Governor, he has a head for budgets and bills, understands every tiny detail it requires to keep a state running. His only hurdle in the world of politics? Showtime for the play is May 2020

