Talks with Teachers Federation hits a snag before start of school year

VICTORIA, B.C. – After eight days of mediated bargaining, between the B.C. Teachers Federation and the Province, the talks with the Teacher’s Federation has hit a snag.

According to reports, a mediator says the two sides are too far apart to continue talking and that the school year will begin with the old contract in place.

No new talks will be taking place until September 23.

Earlier in the week, on August 28, Minister of Education Rob Fleming said he remained optimistic that a collective agreement would be made by the weekend.

According to Teachers Federation President Teri Mooring, the two groups had been in discussions since January.

The collective agreement between the Teacher’s Federation and the Province had expired June 30.

School will start as normal on September 3.