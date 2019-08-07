12 C
John Stokes won the IMCA Invitational and the most seasonal points. Source Taylor Speedway / Facebook
Taylor Motor Speedway hosts Caps Transport IMCA Invitational over weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Caps Transport IMCA Invitational took place over the long weekend at the Taylor Motor Speedway.

The Invitational was the Speedway’s season finale and featured three days of racing under the lights with IMCA Modifieds, minis, stock and bomber classes.

Winning the IMCA Invitational and the most seasonal points was John Stokes.

Other season winners include Jamie Legal in the mini-adults division, Cody Willis for the mini-juniors, and Matt Burdock in the bomber division.

Here are this weekend’s results:

Friday:

IMCA Modifieds:

1. Johnny Beaumont
2. Gord Beaumont
3. Brian Roode
4. John Stokes

Mini Juniors:

1. Cody Willis
2. Eddie Scarfo
3. Meagan Davis

Mini Adults:

1. Rich Hildebrand
2. Dave Harrison
3. John Ramsey

Bombers:

1. Matt Burdock
2. Dylan Beaumont
3. Clint Mason

Saturday:

IMCA Modifieds:

1. John Stokes
2. Johnny Beaumont
3. BJ Clarke
4. Chad Roode

Mini Sprints:

1. Carissa Elliott
2. Tyson LeClerc
3. Colton Beaumont

Mini Juniors:

1. Cody Willis
2. Eddie Scarfo
3. Meagan Davis

Mini Adults:

1. John Ramsey
2. Jamie Legal
3. Justin Legosse

Bombers:

1. Dave Rounds
2. Matt Burdock
3. Devon Beebe

Sunday:

IMCA Modifieds:

1. Brian Roode
2. John Stokes
3. BJ Clarke
4. Chad Roode

Mini Sprints:

1. Tyson LeClerc
2. Alyssa Elliott
3. Carissa Elliott

Mini Juniors:

1. Cody Willis
2. Chase Skoreyko
3. Anthony Seguin

Mini Adults:

1. Rich Hildebrand
2. Jeremy LaFountain
3. John Ramsey

Bombers:

1. Devon Beebe
2. Russell Duncan
3. Clint Mason

