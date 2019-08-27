Team China in Fort St John for National Speed Skating Training Camp

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – 20 members of the Chinese National Speed Skating Team have arrived in Fort St. John to begin a 10-day training camp, this following the success of last year’s Canadian National Team Training Camp.

The training camp will be taking place at the Pomeroy Sport Centre with training on a daily basis until September 5.

Other teams coming to Fort St. John for training include the Women’s Team Pursuit team, who placed fifth in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

The coaching staff will include an experienced group of coaches such as former

Canadian National Team Coach Xiuli Wang, four-time Olympic medalist Bob de Jong, and 1998 Olympic bronze medalist Canadian Kevin Crockett.

Practices are open for viewing to the public, for more information, please contact Jennifer Gibson at 250-264-8885 or by email [email protected].