The continued slow pace of Cannabis retail store applications

VICTORIA, B.C. – Conversation about the rate in which cannabis stores are struggling to get licensed to open, has been a topic for Premier Horgan.

During a recent radio interview with Shane Woodford on Radio NL 610 AM, the Premier shares his frustration with the pace of the application process.

Horgan was asked in the interview if he is concerned as prospective cannabis entrepreneurs wait months and months for approval with their costs mounting, and no relief in sight.

“I am concerned. I thought we had adequate time to get this up and running. Clearly, the system is not moving at the pace the private sector needs,” he said. Further to that Horgan shares, there is a ‘glitch in the system’ and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth is working as hard as he can to sort out the logjam. With non-medical cannabis retail stores open in Pouce Coupe, Tumbler Ridge and Dawson Creek, it is unclear of the hold up of the Fort St. John locations applications.

One local private company owners share their frustration of being in limbo for almost a year holding up the financial end of the business, by the cost of the application and covering a lease on an empty building with no answers as to the future of approval to start renovations and hire employees.

The Ministry of Attorney General’s response as to why applications could be held up is as follows;