Thursday night Chuckwagon races and Kiddie Parade cancelled at Dawson Creek Exhibition

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Organizers of the Dawson Creek Exhibition and Stampede have made the decision to cancel tonight’s, Thursday August 8, Chuckwagon races and Kiddie Parade.

According to a post on their Facebook page, they say the Western Chuckwagon Association have cancelled the chuckwagon races for Thursday due to poor track conditions from excessive rain fall.

They also have cancelled the Kiddie’s Parade for this evening due to excessive rain fall and low temperatures.

Organizers apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.

All other Thursday events are to be continued as scheduled.

For more information, and further updates, you can visit the Dawson Creek Exhibition and Stampede Facebook page.