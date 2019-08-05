22.7 C
Sunday, August 4, 2019
The B.C. U18 Boys won the gold medal finals at the 2019 Western Canadian Rugby Chapionships in Regina on August 4. Source Facebook
Sports

Tim Zimmer and U18 Boys win gold at 2019 Western Canadian Rugby Championships

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On Sunday, Tim Zimmer, of Fort St. John, along with the B.C. U18 Boys managed to win the gold medal at the 2019 Western Canadian Rugby Championships in Regina.

After three successful wins, the B.C. U18 Boys moved on to the finals where they took on Alberta.

After having a tough start, being down by five points, the B.C. U18’s were able to turn the game around and win the Gold Medal Final 19-5 over Alberta.

In previous games over the past few days at this year’s Championships, the U18’s were able to win game one 46-0 over Manitoba, game two 7-0 over Alberta, and game three 41-0 over B.C. U17 Boys.

Scott Brooks
