Day two results of the 2019 Western Canadian Rugby Championships. Source Sask Rugby
Sports

Tim Zimmer & BC U18 Boys to play Sunday in Gold Medal Finals at 2019 WCRC

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After having a great start on Thursday, Tim Zimmer, of Fort St. John, along with the B.C. U18 Boys continued their winning streak on Saturday at the 2019 Western Canadian Rugby Championships in Regina.

On day two of play, the B.C. U18 Boys took on the B.C. U17 Boys. In this game, the U18’s were able to sweep the U17’s 41-0.

This is the third win for Zimmer and B.C. U18, which means they will be playing in the Gold Medal Finals against Alberta on Sunday, August 4 at 2:00 p.m. CST.

We will continue to follow the B.C. U18 Boys’ Championship progress and will post further game results when they become available.

A live stream of the game can be watched on the Saskatchewan Rugby YouTube channel.

Previous articleRCMP send Underwater Recover Team to Gillam in search for Northern B.C. homicide suspects

