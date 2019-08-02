13.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, August 1, 2019
Day one results of the 2019 Western Canadian Rugby Championships. Source Sask Rugby
Sports

Tim Zimmer & BC U18 Boys win two games in first day at Western Canadian Rugby Championships

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After the first day of play, on Thursday, at the 2019 Western Canadian Rugby Championships in Regina, Tim Zimmer, of Fort St. John, and his team B.C. U18 Boys has had quite the successful start.

In their first game of the Championships, B.C. U18 took on Manitoba where they were able to win the game 46-0 over Manitoba.

Then in the second game, Zimmer and B.C. U18 faced Alberta. The B.C. U18’s managed to win this game 7-0.

We will continue to follow the B.C. U18 Boys’ Championship progress and will post further game results when they become available.

The 2019 Western Canadian Rugby Championships runs until August 4 in Regina.

