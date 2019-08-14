Tour of the Peace cancelled; organizers will still raise funds this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Organizers have announced that they will be cancelling this year’s edition of Tour of the Peace.

The main purpose of this event was to raise funds for Type 1 Diabetes research and to help find a cure.

Despite not holding an official event this year, Dan and Joanna Webster say they will be doing a personal Tour of the Peace this Saturday, where Dan will be riding along the originally planned route, with Joanna walking the route at Beatton Provincial Park.

They also say they decided to do their own personal tour as they do not want to let down anyone down, especially their son, the inspiration of the event, who has Type 1 Diabetes.

Dan will be starting out on Saturday, August 17, at 8:30 a.m. at Dinosaur Lake and will wrap up the Tour at Beatton Provincial Park where Joanna will be walking at 3:00 p.m. A family barbeque will follow.

If you would like to donate, you can visit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation’s website.