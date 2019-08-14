22.8 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The Tour of the Peace Map. Source Facebook
Home Sports Tour of the Peace cancelled; organizers will still raise funds this Saturday
Sports

Tour of the Peace cancelled; organizers will still raise funds this Saturday

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Organizers have announced that they will be cancelling this year’s edition of Tour of the Peace.

The main purpose of this event was to raise funds for Type 1 Diabetes research and to help find a cure.

Despite not holding an official event this year, Dan and Joanna Webster say they will be doing a personal Tour of the Peace this Saturday, where Dan will be riding along the originally planned route, with Joanna walking the route at Beatton Provincial Park.

They also say they decided to do their own personal tour as they do not want to let down anyone down, especially their son, the inspiration of the event, who has Type 1 Diabetes.

Dan will be starting out on Saturday, August 17, at 8:30 a.m. at Dinosaur Lake and will wrap up the Tour at Beatton Provincial Park where Joanna will be walking at 3:00 p.m. A family barbeque will follow.

If you would like to donate, you can visit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleGoFundMe account set up for driver involved in tanker truck rollover
Next articleAlberta, Saskatchewan say they have no plans to put carbon tax stickers on pumps

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Two local Highland Dancers to take part in an experience of a lifetime

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Highland Dance Society has two local dancers that are preparing for...
Read more
Sports

Engage Sport North to host ‘Try-It’ Ladies Hockey

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Engage Sport North will be hosting a series of 'Try-It' Ladies Hockey on August...
Read more
Sports

Peace Region riders perform well at Dawson Creek Stampede and Rodeo

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - A number of Peace Region riders had outstanding performances at the 2019 Dawson Creek Stampede...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Alberta, Saskatchewan say they have no plans to put carbon tax...

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON — Carbon-tax-fighting governments in Alberta and Saskatchewan say they have no plans to follow Ontario's lead and force gas stations to put anti-carbon tax stickers...

Tour of the Peace cancelled; organizers will still raise funds this...

GoFundMe account set up for driver involved in tanker truck rollover

Peace Region Community to Community Motorcycle Poker Ride this Saturday

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.