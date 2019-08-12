18.5 C
NewsRegional

Travel Warning: tanker truck rollover on Highway 97 near Halfway River turn off

Avatar Scott Brooks

UPDATE – The RCMP has provided the following update on the collision. The collision happened at around 2 a.m. The single-vehicle rollover involved a semi-trucking hauling LNG. There are no reports of any leaks and the public is advised that the trucking company will be flaring the natural gas and Highway 97 near Halfway River/Inga Lake Area will be open to single lane alternating traffic for at least the next 24 hours.

The driver of the semi suffered serious injuries and was transported to the Fort St. John Hospital. Police believe the injuries are non-life threatening.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP has issued a travel warning this morning, August 12, for Highway 97.

According to RCMP, if you are travelling north to Fort Nelson on Highway 97, you can expect delays near the Halfway River turn off as there is single lane alternating traffic due to a tanker truck rollover.

RCMP say traffic could remain down to one lane for the next 24 hours as crews clean up the scene.

We will continue to provide updates to this incident as information is released.

For up-to-date travel information, you can visit DriveBC.ca.

 

